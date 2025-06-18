University of Ghana sanctions over 100 students for exam malpractices, misconduct

The University of Ghana has released a comprehensive list of 115 students who have received sanctions for misconduct and examination irregularities, in accordance with an academic board determination.

The penalties, outlined in an official communication from the Registrar's Office dated 16th June 2025, encompass a spectrum of disciplinary measures, including suspensions, expulsions, academic penalties, and formal reprimands.

Disciplinary measures

The imposed sanctions fall under two primary classifications: general misconduct violations and examination-related infractions.

Fourteen students, among them Mr Abdul-Yakini Lukman and Mr Daniel Ansah, received two-year academic suspensions for "disorderly conduct and failure to observe the orders of university authorities", in accordance with Statutes 42(1)(a) of the University of Ghana Statutes 2011.

These suspensions apply retroactively to the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 academic sessions.

Examination irregularities constituted the predominant category of violations.

Students, including Mr Christian Owusu Yeboah and Ms Linda Attah Lambongyi, faced expulsion for examination impersonation, while others, such as Mr Ramsey Akoto Junior, were assigned Grade Z for removing answer booklets from examination venues.

The possession of prohibited materials, including mobile devices and written materials, resulted in academic penalties of Grade X or Grade Z, determined by the severity of the violation.

Significant cases

Mr Eugene Nimo Obeng received a one-semester suspension coupled with Grade Z for possessing unauthorised materials and displaying his responses to another candidate.

Ms Lilian N.L. Miller was subjected to a one-semester suspension and Grade Z for multiple violations involving unauthorised notes during examinations.

Ms Fatimah Iddriss and Justice Nii-Amo were issued formal reprimands for displaying disrespectful behaviour toward examination supervisors and engaging in communication during examinations, respectively.

Institutional position

The official notice, authenticated by Registrar Mrs Emelia Agyei-Mensah, underscored the critical importance of regulatory compliance, declaring:

All students are advised to familiarise themselves with the university's regulations and conduct themselves in a manner befitting members of our community.

The communication was circulated to all university personnel and students, with copies forwarded to senior administrative officials.