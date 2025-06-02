University Of Ghana rubbishes letter claiming Malik Basintale didn’t graduate

The University of Ghana has distanced itself from a letter circulating on social media, which claims that Malik Basintale, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and an alumnus of the institution, did not fulfil the requirements for his degree.

According to the controversial and widely circulated letter—which has since been confirmed as fake—Basintale did not graduate from the University and was not issued a certified degree.

The letter, which has been widely shared online, purports to be an official statement from the University, asserting that Mr Basintale did not complete his degree programme. Its circulation has sparked public speculation and debate over his academic credentials.

Contrary to these claims, a source at the Office of the Registrar has clarified that the University of Ghana has not issued any such letter. The source emphasised that any official communication from the University would be disseminated through its established channels and would bear the appropriate authentication.

The University of Ghana has also issued a formal disclaimer to this effect.

Additionally, the University confirmed to an X user, Odartei Lamptey, who emailed the institution seeking verification, that the letter in question is indeed forged. This further corroborates the University's stance on the matter.

This incident underscores the importance of verifying the authenticity of documents, especially those circulated on social media platforms. The University of Ghana has protocols in place to confirm the validity of official documents, and individuals are encouraged to consult the University's official channels for accurate information.

