University of Ghana suspends lecturer and 16 students over misconduct

The University of Ghana, Legon, has taken disciplinary action against 17 individuals—one lecturer and 16 students—handing down suspensions ranging up to two academic semesters for various infractions.

Among those sanctioned is Dr. Sampson Obed Appiah, a faculty member found guilty of sexually harassing a member of the university community. In line with Section 45(1)(g) of the University of Ghana Statutes, he has been suspended for two semesters and faces additional penalties, including: Signing a formal undertaking to maintain good conduct.

Attending a mandatory counselling programme .

Issuing a written apology to the complainant.

Serving his suspension across the second semester of the 2024/2025 academic year and the first semester of 2025/2026 .

Being barred from applying for a promotion for one year post-suspension.

Undergoing sexual harassment and misconduct training, facilitated by the university’s Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee.

The university’s Registrar, Emelia Agyei-Mensah, detailed these sanctions in an official statement, reaffirming the institution’s zero tolerance for misconduct.

16 Students Penalised for Drug Possession, Plagiarism, and Other Offences Meanwhile, 16 students have also been sanctioned for violations including plagiarism, document falsification, inter-hall conflicts, and drug possession.

Among the students penalised are: Wahid Mohammed – Suspended for one academic year for possession of narcotics , breaching Regulation 7.11(f)(1) of the University of Ghana Regulations for Junior Members (2017) .

Boison Norbert – Also suspended for one academic year for narcotics possession . Additionally, he must sign a written undertaking of good behaviour and undergo counselling .

Owusu Afrifa, Obeng Takyi Stephen, and Nicholas Armah – Disciplined for various infractions alongside other affected students.