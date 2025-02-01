UG commissions new hall to address accommodation crisis on campus

The University of Ghana has officially commissioned its newest student accommodation facility, the Diamond Jubilee Hall, as part of efforts to address the ongoing housing challenges on campus.

The accommodation shortage, which resurfaces at the start of every academic year, has been a major concern, particularly for first-year students.

The construction of the Diamond Jubilee Hall is one of several projects spearheaded by Vice-Chancellor Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo. Built using a cost-effective model, the facility was fully funded through the University’s Internally Generated Funds (IGF) and completed at a cost of GHS 55 million.

The hall features 64 rooms with shared bathrooms and 184 double rooms with shared washroom facilities on each floor. Additionally, it is equipped with four kitchenettes per floor, reading rooms, a dedicated TV room on one floor, individual electricity meters for each room, allowing students to manage their consumption through a vending system as well as management offices and a maintenance unit.

In the coming months, the University plans to add a washing bay and mini-mart to enhance student convenience.

Speaking at the commissioning event, Vice-Chancellor Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo highlighted the significance of the project, describing it as a crucial step towards improving the student experience. She acknowledged the legal and financial challenges faced during construction, particularly the Africa Integras litigation, which initially deterred potential investors.

This project began in late 2021 when I assumed office, and at the time, the Africa Integras litigation was a significant obstacle. As a result, no one wanted to take on an unfinished project entangled in legal disputes. We, therefore, decided to use the University’s IGF to address this accommodation issue.

She assured students that the Diamond Jubilee Hall would soon be available for occupancy, with details on the application process to be communicated in due course.

We have provided everything necessary to make life comfortable for our students, and we urge them to be responsible stewards of this facility.