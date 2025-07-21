Arsenal manager Milkel Arteta finally speaks on Thomas Partey’s rape charges

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed complete confidence in the club's management of Thomas Partey's situation after the former midfielder was charged with multiple serious offences.

The Ghana international faces five rape charges and one count of sexual assault, with allegations from three women covering incidents between 2021 and 2022. Partey denies all charges against him.

The timing of the charges has raised questions about Arsenal's approach, as Partey was formally charged just four days after his contract expired at the end of June.

He had continued playing for the club throughout a lengthy investigation that began with his arrest in July 2022.

Speaking during Arsenal's pre-season tour in Singapore, Arteta addressed the situation for the first time since the charges were announced. He said:

The club was very clear in its statement. There are a lot of legal matters that are very complicated so I cannot comment on any of that.

When pressed about whether Arsenal had handled the matter appropriately, the Spanish manager was unequivocal in his response: "Hundred percent."

The case was transferred to the Crown Prosecution Service in December 2024, yet Partey remained an active squad member until his departure.

Arteta had even suggested in May that the club was considering offering the 32-year-old a contract extension.

Official response by Arsenal on Partey's case

Arsenal's official response following the charges was brief:

The player's contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings the club is unable to comment on the case.

The Metropolitan Police investigation spanned nearly two years before prosecutors decided there was sufficient evidence to bring charges.

Partey's departure marks the end of a four-year stint at Emirates Stadium, during which he made over 100 appearances for the north London club despite persistent injury problems.

The case continues through the legal system and Partey is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on August 5, 2025.

Meanwhile, Pulse Ghana reported recently that the alleged victims of the ongoing case claim they received death threats anytime Partey scored.