Tema GJA announces plans for Tema Press Center project

The Tema Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on Sunday held a special thanksgiving service at the House of Love Assemblies of God Church, Community 18, Tema, to express gratitude to God and to rededicate its vision towards improving the welfare, visibility, and professional capacity of journalists in the Tema enclave. The event brought together media practitioners, church leaders, family, and well-wishers for a time of worship, reflection, and recommitment to journalistic service with integrity and purpose.

TEMA PRESS CENTRE: Starting Small with a Big Vision

Speaking at the service, Chairman of the GJA-Tema Chapter, Mr. Michael Dewornu, unveiled plans for the establishment of a Tema Press Centre—a long-awaited initiative that will provide a permanent and professional working space for journalists operating within the Tema metropolis and surrounding areas. “One major project we want to see rise is the Tema Press Centre,” Mr. Dewornu announced. “We are not ashamed to start small. Even if it’s a container, a kiosk, or a shared space, we will begin from there and build as support comes in.”

Mr. Dewornu emphasized that the lack of a dedicated space for media practitioners in Tema has been a major challenge over the years and that the time had come for action. He stressed that the Press Centre will serve not only as a newsroom but also as a hub for engagement, collaboration, training, and public education. “We will engage all stakeholders—government, the private sector, civil society, and individuals—to support this dream. Journalists in Tema deserve a place they can call their own,” he said.

Journalists’ Welfare and Capacity-Building a Priority

Mr. Dewornu further assured members that under his leadership, the Tema GJA Chapter will make journalist welfare and professional capacity-building top priorities. “This is a new season for GJA-Tema. A season of building, equipping, and caring for the needs of our members. We will not only pursue visibility but also invest in the training, safety, and well-being of journalists,” he stated.

He disclosed plans to roll out a series of training workshops, dialogue forums, and support systems that will empower local journalists to thrive in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Prayers and Spiritual Empowerment

As part of the service, a special prayer session was held for all journalists in Tema, led by ministers of the House of Love Assemblies of God Church. The intercessory prayers focused on wisdom, protection, boldness, and ethical journalism. Mr. Dewornu expressed deep appreciation to the church for their support and urged journalists to stay rooted in values that promote truth, justice, and public accountability.

Tema GJA announces plans for Tema Press Center project

Call for Support: Let’s Build the Press Centre Together

Mr. Dewornu used the occasion to officially launch the Tema Press Centre Campaign, urging all well-meaning individuals, institutions, and groups to donate generously toward the project. “No amount is too small. If you can donate a container, furniture, a computer, or any office equipment, we’ll receive it with humility and use it for a noble cause,” he appealed. Contributions, according to Mr. Dewornu, can be made through Mobile Money to: Edith Atiaka, GJA-Tema Treasurer – 0242550430 He noted that the Chapter is open to receiving physical items and technical support as well.

Conclusion