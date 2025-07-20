Ghana's fastest man Saminu smashes national record again with stunning sprint (Video)

Ghanaian sprinter Saminu Abdul Rasheed has broken his own national record, running 9.84 seconds in the men's 100 metres at the 2025 Last Chance Qualifier in Georgia.

The 27-year-old University of South Florida athlete improved his previous best time by 0.02 seconds at McEachern High School, cementing his position as Ghana's fastest man ever.

Fellow Ghanaian Mustapha Bokpin finished second in the race with a time of 10.09 seconds, making it a strong showing for Ghana's sprinting programme.

This latest achievement makes Saminu the joint third-fastest man globally this year, behind only Jamaica's Kishane Thompson who ran 9.75 seconds and Oblique Seville with 9.83 seconds.

Saminu first became Ghana's fastest man in May

Earlier this year, Saminu first broke Benjamin Azamati's long-standing national record of 9.90 seconds when he clocked 9.86 seconds at the NCAA East Preliminary Round in May, temporarily making him the world's fastest man of 2025.

The sprinter has already qualified for the World Championships in Tokyo, where he will look to build on his semi-final appearance at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Saminu's remarkable progress has seen him transform from promising talent to world-class athlete since joining the University of South Florida Bulls. His NCAA performance came close to Christian Coleman's NCAA record, missing it by just 0.04 seconds.

The Ghanaian has enjoyed a breakthrough year, previously running a wind-assisted 9.87 seconds before delivering his legal personal best when it mattered most.

Already recognised as USF's Male Athlete of the Year for 2024, Saminu has broken multiple indoor and outdoor records whilst earning First Team All-American status in the 60 metres.

His rapid rise represents a significant boost for Ghanaian athletics on the international stage.