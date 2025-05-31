Saminu becomes world's fastest runner in 2025 after smashing Ghana's 100m record

Abdul-Rasheed Saminu became the world's fastest man this year after smashing Ghana's 100m record with a brilliant 9.86 seconds at Friday's NCAA East Preliminary Round.

The University of South Florida runner's stunning performance didn't just break Ghanaian records, it made him the quickest sprinter globally this season and brought him within touching distance of NCAA history, just 0.04 seconds behind Christian Coleman's college record.

Saminu's lightning-fast run beat Benjamin Azamati's 2022 national record of 9.90 seconds by four hundredths of a second, whilst booking his place at September's World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The 27-year-old's incredible rise continues a remarkable year that saw him clock wind-assisted 9.87 seconds last month before delivering his best when it counted most.

His time equals the second-fastest in NCAA history, confirming his place among college sprinting's very best.

Already named USF's Male Athlete of the Year for 2024, Saminu has gone from promising talent to world-class sprinter since joining the Bulls.

His achievements include breaking multiple indoor and outdoor records, earning First Team All-American status in the 60m, and reaching the Olympic semi-finals in Paris.

Ghana's hope at World Athletics Championships

The sprinter's excellent form throughout the season, from indoor success to this record-breaking outdoor campaign, makes him Ghana's best hope for a medal at the World Championships.

After missing the World Relays in China, Saminu now carries Ghana's hopes as the country chases its first-ever track medal on the world stage. His superb NCAA performance suggests that historic moment could finally happen.

With the World Championships approaching in September, Saminu's world-leading time has put Ghana firmly on the global sprinting map.