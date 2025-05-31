Ayew, 3 first-time scorers aid Ghana thrash Trinidad & Tobago for 3rd place in Unity Cup

In what was a brilliant game for the Black Stars, Otto Addo’s side had goals to show for their exceptional performance against the Soca Warriors of Trinidad and Tobago at the GTech Community Stadium in London today.

Ghana thumped the Caribbeans 4-0 to secure third place in the Unity Cup 2025. Addo’s men built on their impressive second half in their 2-1 defeat to West African rivals Nigeria.

Unlike the game against the Super Eagles, in which they failed to find the back of the net in the opening 45 minutes, Ghana struck early, with skipper Jordan Ayew opening their account just six minutes in.

They continued to dominate and were rewarded with a corner kick which Ayew delivered a perfect corner for Razak Simpson to head home in the 14th minute for his first goal in senior national team colours.

With about three minutes to recess, a brilliant team move started with Razak Simpson finding Caleb Yirenkyi, who slipped it to Ayew, and he set it up nicely for Mohammed Fuseini. Fuseini slotted it home cooly with his left foot to also score his first goal for Ghana.

It was an afternoon of first-time scorers at the GTech Community Stadium with Lawrence Agyekum also scoring his first-ever Black Stars goal. He hit a tidy finish inside the box after being set up by left-back Gideon Mensah.

Otto Addo gives chance to other players

There were minutes in the tank for Abdul Aziz Issah, Felix Afena-Gyan, and Majeed Ashimeru, who came on for Agyekum, Ayew, and Ibrahim Sulemana, a minute after the hour mark.

Salis Samed and Brandon Thomas Asante also replaced Abu Francis and Fuseini.

Afena-Gyan tried his best to get on the score sheet, but his long-range effort was just inches away.

The game ended 4-0 and provided a big boost in confidence for the Black Stars ahead of their final four World Cup qualifying matches in September and October.