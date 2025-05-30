Mohammed Kudus takes a bath on London streets after missing Ghana-Nigeria clash (Video)

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus was captured casually relaxing in a bathtub on the streets of London just days after missing the Blacks Stars’ game against Nigeria in the same city.

A video shared online shows Kudus chilling in a black bathtub with white stands. He stretches and relaxes his hands on his head. He doesn’t appear completely naked as he can be seen wearing football boots.

His body is immersed in a soap lather bar his head and boots, which are just outside the bathtub.

The video zooms in on his boots and locals can be seen going about their normal activity on the streets of the England capital.

This act is believed to be part of an upcoming campaign, likely a promotion campaign for a brand he’s signed to. However, the video shared online doesn’t capture any production team on set, but Kudus appears to be posing for a photoshoot.

The 24-year-old West Ham star is sponsored by Skechers for football boots. He previously had a deal with Puma but now wears Skechers boots. All indications in the video point to the Black Stars talisman on set for Skechers advertising commercials.

Kudus misses 'Jollof Derby'

Meanwhile, Kudus had a challenging campaign with West Ham, managing only eight goal contributions – five goals and three assists, in 32 Premier League appearances.

He was also not included in Otto Addo’s 23-man that faced West African rivals Nigeria in the Unity Cup 2025 in London on Wednesday. According to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), he was nursing a minor injury.

Kudus visited the team alongside Kamaldeen Sulemana ahead of the clash. The Black Stars lost 2-1 to the Super Eagles at the GTech Community Stadium.