Ghana head coach Otto Addo has named a 23-man squad for the 2025 Unity Cup, including a mix of home-based players and exciting young talents from across Europe.

New captain Jordan Ayew is present in the setup and will lead his men to battle against West African rivals Nigeria on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at the GTech Community Stadium in London.

However, at least eight key members of the Black Stars team—including Ayew’s two deputy captains are missing from this 23-man list.

Missing defenders

In the defense department, deputy captain Alexander Djiku and Jerome Opoku who both play in Turkey were not named in the squad.

Opoku was on the score sheet for Basaksehir in their 3-2 win over Kasimpasa on May 18, 2025, and played the full throttle in their 2-3 defeat at home to Adana Demirspor on Sunday, May 25, 2026.

While Djiku missed out on the Turkish league with Fenerbahce as Galatasaray officially clinched the title two weeks ago. He is expected to be in action tonight when Jose Mourinho’s side take on Hatayspor.

Midfielders absent

At the center of the pitch, another deputy captain Thomas Partey will not be joining the squad despite being in London. Likewise, Mohammed Kudus, who was on the scoresheet for West Ham in their 3-1 victory over Ipswich Town in the English Premier League final-day showdown.

Auxerre midfielder Elisha Owusu has also been left out. Owusu featured in the last two French Ligue 1 games after returning from injury.

Forwards left out

In-form Antoine Semenyo, who has been arguably the best Ghanaian player abroad in the 2024/25 campaign, will not be netting goals just as he did twice against Leicester on Sunday, as he’s not been included.

Kamaldeen Sulemana was also in action for Southampton against Arsenal but will be missing in action against the Super Eagles of Nigeria at 6 PM on Wednesday. The same applies to Inaki Williams.