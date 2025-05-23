Call me a thief and face the consequences – GFA president Kurt Okraku warns

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has sent a strong warning to people who make false and damaging claims about him, especially those calling him a "thief."

Speaking in an interview with GhOne TV, Okraku said he is open to fair criticism about his leadership and the state of football in Ghana. However, he said he will not accept personal attacks or lies that damage his reputation.

You can criticise me if things go wrong in football, that is fine. But don’t insult me or call me names like ‘thief’ if I’ve done nothing wrong. That is defamation and I will not take it lightly.

He added:

When I’m asked these questions, sometimes I try to joke or stay calm. But honestly, if I’m not a thief and you call me a thief, then we will have problems.

Okraku has been under public pressure over the performance of the Black Stars, issues in the Ghana Premier League, and the general running of football in the country.

GFA capo sued journalist early this year

Back in February 2025, he took legal action against journalist Collins Atta Poku and Teraone Media Limited, the owners of Sompa TV/FM, over what he described as false and harmful comments made during their shows.

Pulse Ghana reported that the case was filed at the High Court, and Okraku is demanding GH₵ 30 million in damages for defamation. The offending statements were made on sports programmes aired on November 18 and 28, 2024.

In his legal complaint, Okraku says the media outlet and the journalist falsely accused him of misusing money meant for Black Stars players, mistreating Daniel Amartey, and being involved in shady deals concerning the purchase of buses for Division One League clubs.