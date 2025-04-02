'Jollof War' returns with Ghana set to face Nigeria in 2025 Unity Cup - Details

Ghana will take on Nigeria in a thrilling West African derby in the Unity Cup 2025 in London. The Black Stars and the Super Eagles will meet on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, to compete for bragging rights in the region.

The match promises excitement, as Ghana previously beat Nigeria 4-1 in London, but Nigeria, two-time Unity Cup winners, hope to turn the tables this time.

The Unity Cup, returning after a long break, brings together four teams: Ghana, Nigeria, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The tournament kicks off with the "TriniJam" clash on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, when Trinidad and Tobago face Jamaica to decide the top team from the West Indies.

The competition will conclude on Saturday, May 31, 2025, with two matches, a third-place playoff and the grand final, where the winner of the Unity Cup 2025 will be crowned.

Rotimi Pedro, representing AfroSport, the event organizers, said as quoted by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) website:

I am proud to announce that The Unity Cup is back. It has been a long road to revive this important community event, and we are happy that fans of African and Caribbean football will get to see international football of the highest caliber at The Unity Cup 2025.

Co-Director of AfroSport, Andy Howes, is also quoted by the GFA website as saying:

The Unity Cup is a tournament that really does evoke the often-used phrase 'an event that goes beyond sport.' But with the array of elite stars and the profile of the teams involved, this event is not only important in terms of its cultural significance but also reflects the growing commercial importance of African and Caribbean football, as well as the growing demographic of black football fans within English football.

Earlier reports of four-nation tournament

Fans are set to enjoy top-level football as nations from Africa and the Caribbean bring their best to the Unity Cup 2025.

This tournament is a confirmation of earlier indications by Black Stars Management Committee Chairman Dr Randy Abbey that there were plans for the team to play a four-nation tournament in June.