25 March 2025 at 11:02
Ghana to participate in four-nation tournament later this year as warm-up for final World Cup qualifying matches. All the details...
Black Stars to play four-nation tournament in England - Details

With six months before Ghana’s next World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali, Black Stars Management Committee Chairman Dr Randy Abbey says there are plans for the team to play a four-nation tournament in England before.

This tournament, per Abbey, will happen in June at the end of the domestic season in May.

He disclosed this in an interview with 3Sports after Ghana defeated Madagascar 3-0 in Morocco to increase their points tally in Group I to 15.

Fortunately, the technical team and the management will have the opportunity of further working on the team. Because in June, we don’t have qualifiers and so we will be playing in a four-nation friendly in England. I’m sure that it will be an opportunity for the coaches to do some further work on the team.

Abbey added that they hope some of the injured players return to participate in this warmup tournament before Ghana face Chad and Mali in the matchdays seven and eight of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

We are hoping that some of the players who are injured will also be back and will also be able to get an opportunity to play some two games before the September internationals.

Meanwhile, the other participating teams have not been disclosed yet.

Ghana's final World Cup qualifiers

Meanwhile, coach Otto Addo’s men will have to maintain their five-point lead at the summit of Group I to clinch an automatic qualification spot with four games to go.

They travel first to take on Chad away before hosting Mali in the September clashes. Thereafter, their last qualifying games will be an away encounter with Central African Republic before welcoming Comoros for the final battle on home soil.

