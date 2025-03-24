Ayew ready to Partey as Ghana break the Barea of Madagascar with 3 goals

Ghana coasted to a comfortable 3-0 win over Madagascar to strengthen their chances of securing automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

A hat-trick of assists from Jordan Ayew, a brace of headers from Thomas Partey, and a much-awaited goal by Mohammed Kudus meant the Black Stars are now in pole position to qualify from Group I.

Black Stars started the game om the front foot, making their intentions clear early with Kudus breaking away from the Barea's defense before it was called as an offside in the opening five minutes.

The game's physicality was evident from the first whistle with both sides getting offensive freekicks by the fifth minute.

However, it was Ghana who nearly grabbed the opener through theirs, but Mohammed Salisu's touch on skipper Ayew's freekick rolled past the goalpost.

Salisu was in action but this time on defensive duties as he was forced to foul a Madagascar player after scantily losing possession. Madagascar's bench felt he should've seen the game's first booking, but the referee spared him.

10 minutes in, Partey connected beautifully with Ayew's excellent freekick to give Ghana the lead.

A moment of lost concentration nearly saw Ghana extend their lead as Kudus' weak foot strike was saved by the Malagasy goalkeeper.

What followed to the half-hour mark was end-to-end stuff as the game's intensity grew. This was evident as the referee had to issue caution to Madagascar's bench for complaining about what they deemed an unfair decision.

They quickly bounced back from that, but the Madagascar captain's long-range shot was deflected for a corner kick a minute past the half-hour mark.

Kudus' appeal for a penalty was dismissed by the referee just before the close of the first half.

Ghana held on to their lone goal lead into the break despite being shaky for most of the half after taking the lead.

Black Stars kill off game in intense second halfd

After recess, the Black Stars began the second half as the first with consecutive goal attempts. Arsenal midfielder Partey seemed to have taken his set piece lessons from Nicolas Jover seriously having latched on another Ayew set piece to extend the Black Stars' lead. He headed home a 53rd-minute corner kick to down the spirits of the Barea.

Kudus finally found his much-awaited goal with a one-touch kick pass the goalkeeper after Ayew's line-breaking pass found him.

Benjamin Asare was forced to make a brilliant save at minute 74 and grew confident by grabbing a few air balls during the final few minutes after being on a virtual holiday for a chunk of the game.