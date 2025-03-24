Ghana’s all-time leading scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has urged the Black Stars to give it their all in their upcoming clash against Madagascar tonight.

Coach Otto Addo’s men are on a path to redemption after failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

An embarrassing qualifying round saw them play six qualifying matches against Sudan, Niger, and Angola, without a single win.

Now, they must give their best to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to be hosted in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

This, Gyan, who’s with the team with Stephen Appiah in Morocco, says is attainable only if the players can show ultimate commitment to task ahead.

Let’s go 100%. I want Ghanaians to see you heckling and fighting. We have great players, the talent and everything is there but that commitment, a bit, just small and we would get there.

Gyan also emphasised during his pep talk at the team’s hotel in Morocco that playing at the World Cup has a different feeling to it. He therefore advised the Black Stars to play their hearts out against the Barea.

Sometimes, you can come, and your club will be telling you to be careful, but the World Cup is the ultimate.

Exciting clash between Ghana v Madagascar

Ghana currently sit in first place with 12 points, two more than second-placed Madagascar after cruising to a five-goal victory against Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, 2025.

They must defeat Madagascar to increase their chances of securing automatic qualification to the Mundial next year.