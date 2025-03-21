Ghana vs Chad: Black Stars dominate in Accra, cruise to 5-0 victory to top Group I

The Black Stars of Ghana delivered a scintillating performance, overpowering Chad with a resounding 5-0 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Goals from Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu, and Ernest Nuamah secured Ghana’s emphatic win, propelling them to the top of Group I and reigniting the nation's World Cup aspirations.

First-Half Blitz: Ghana overpowers Chad

Right from the kickoff, Ghana asserted their dominance.

It took just two minutes for Antoine Semenyo to open the scoring, sending the home crowd into raptures.

The Black Stars maintained relentless pressure, with Mohammed Kudus nearly doubling the lead in the 12th minute from a well-taken free kick that narrowly missed the target.

Jordan Ayew had a golden opportunity to extend the lead but sent his effort over the bar.

However, the Crystal Palace forward made amends in the 31st minute, delivering a precise corner that was initially cleared, only for Inaki Williams to rise highest and nod home Ghana’s second goal.

Ayew soon found his moment from the penalty spot after being brought down in the box, calmly converting to make it 3-0 before halftime—his fifth goal of the qualifiers.

Second-Half Control: Ghana seals comprehensive victory

Returning from the break, Chad attempted to reorganise, aiming to catch Ghana on the counter, but their efforts proved futile.

Ghana’s defensive solidity kept goalkeeper Benjamin Asare untested for most of the match.

Mohammed Salisu extended the lead in the 65th minute with a powerful header, capitalising on a pinpoint delivery from Ernest Nuamah.

Nuamah then capped off the night with a composed finish, courtesy of an assist from Jordan Ayew, sealing Ghana’s five-star performance.

Despite several more attempts, the Black Stars couldn’t add a sixth, but their dominance was unquestionable.

Chad, struggling tactically, failed to pose any significant threat, and Ghana comfortably saw out the game.

What’s next for Ghana?