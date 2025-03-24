Chad goalkeeper jams to viral Ghanaian hit song after 'drinking' 5 goals (Video)

Chad goalkeeper Mbaynaissem Jourdain has been seen jamming to a song by Highlife musician Kofi Kinaata.

Jourdain was in post for Chad in their 5-0 defeat to Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, 2025.

According to multiple reports, his time in Ghana while playing for a Ghanaian club allowed him to become familiar with Twi, one of the country's local languages.

In a video shared by the “Things Fall Apart” hit maker, Jourdain was seen humming and trying to sing along Kinaata's smash hit single "Susaka," despite not being too familiar with the language.

Kinaata jokingly remarked that he now understands why Ghana scored five goals against Jourdain, playfully suggesting that his past connection to Ghana may have influenced him.

In the meantime, the Black Stars have landed in Morocco as they prepare to face Madagascar on at 7 PM today, March 24, 2025, at the Mimoun Al Arsi Stadium as they fight for an automatic qualification spot for the 2026 World Cup.

Madagascar ready to battle Ghana

The Malagasy come into this game with improved confidence after coming from behind to put four past Central African Republic on Wednesday, March 19, 2024. They have had two extra days of rest unlike the Black Stars who played on Friday, and this could be crucial to tonight’s game.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will hope to replicate their performance against Chad, but that will be tough especially considering they struggled to down Madagascar in the opening World Cup qualifying game on November 17, 2023.

It took a stoppage-time goal from Inaki Williams assisted by Gideon Mensah for Ghana to beat Madagascar at home.

Since then, Madagascar have not lost a single group game, amassing 10 points from a possible 12. They have won three and drew one in that process.