Ghana player ratings vs Chad: Asare 8/10, Kudus 6/10, Partey average score

The Black Stars of Ghana showcased a dominant display, securing a resounding 5-0 victory against Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Goals from Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu, and Ernest Nuamah propelled Ghana to the top of Group I, underlining their credentials as strong contenders in the qualifying campaign.

Ghana asserted their authority early in the match, with Semenyo opening the scoring in the 2nd minute.

Williams extended the lead with a powerful header, followed by Ayew’s composed penalty conversion, ensuring a comfortable 3-0 advantage at halftime.

The second half saw Salisu and Nuamah add to the tally, while Ghana’s defence remained unbreached, as Chad failed to create any significant opportunities throughout the match.

With this emphatic victory, Otto Addo’s side now shifts focus to their upcoming qualifier against Madagascar in Morocco, aiming to maintain their momentum in the race for World Cup qualification.

Player Ratings by Pulse Sports Ghana

Benjamin Asare – 8/10

The Hearts of Oak captain earned his first Black Stars call-up and delivered a solid performance. Although largely untested, he commanded his area effectively and ensured a clean sheet.

Alexander Djiku – 7/10

Djiku provided stability and experience in defence, ensuring Chad’s attacking efforts were neutralised. His composure and leadership were evident throughout the match.

Mohammed Salisu – 8/10

The defender contributed significantly, scoring the fourth goal. While his overall performance was steady, his goal underscored his importance to the team.

Schindler – 6/10

The midfielder had a quiet but effective game, fulfilling his role without much fanfare. His contributions were subtle yet valuable.

Thomas Partey – 5/10

Deployed as the sole pivot in Otto Addo’s setup, Partey delivered a composed and disciplined performance, though he did not stand out significantly.

Antoine Semenyo – 7/10

Semenyo’s early goal set the tone for Ghana’s dominance. However, his impact waned after the opening goal, and he was less influential as the game progressed.

Mohammed Kudus – 5/10

Kudus had a mixed performance, squandering two clear chances that could have added to Ghana’s tally. Despite his efforts, it was not his most impactful outing.

Ernest Nuamah – 8/10

Nuamah was a standout performer, demonstrating brilliance on the ball. He contributed with both an assist and a goal, showcasing his growing importance to the team.

Inaki Williams – 6/10

Williams fulfilled his promise by scoring a towering header. While he was largely quiet for stretches of the game, his goal highlighted his quality.

Jordan Ayew – 8/10

The Black Stars captain led by example, scoring and assisting in a well-rounded performance. Although not overly threatening, his contributions were crucial to the victory.

Substitutes:

Kamaldeen Sulemana – 4/10

Francis Abu – 4/10

Jerome Opoku – 4/10

Jerry Afriyie – 4/10