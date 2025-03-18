The Cyber Security Authority has confirmed that President John Dramani Mahama’s X (formerly Twitter) account has been compromised by unknown individuals.

The incident has raised concerns among Ghanaians, as the President’s verified account was seen posting unauthorised content promoting a cryptocurrency called "Solana Africa."

In a series of posts, the compromised account made misleading claims about Solana’s role in Africa’s financial sector.

One of the now-deleted tweets described the platform as the fastest and most cost-effective way to make payments across the continent.

Another tweet on 17th March stated:

Exciting announcement coming today: Solana will be the backbone of Africa's fintech and payment systems—FREE, transparent, and lightning-fast. Introducing the Solana Crypto Fund—and yes, an official African #memecoin too!

The tweets quickly gained attention, with many questioning whether the President had indeed endorsed the cryptocurrency.

However, cybersecurity experts and government officials soon raised alarms that the posts were unauthorised.

In a statement dated 18th March, the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) confirmed the hack and assured the public that they were working to resolve the issue. The statement read:

In the early hours of Monday, 17th March 2025, the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) received a report regarding the compromise of the President, H.E. John Dramani Mahama’s X (formerly Twitter) account, @JDMahama. The account has been used to promote a cryptocurrency called 'Solana Africa'.

We understand the public concern this incident has generated and are actively addressing the situation. The Authority is working closely with X and other relevant stakeholders to address this incident and to prevent future occurrences.