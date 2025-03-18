‘The shoe will be dirty again’ - Top NDC MP subtly jabs Mahama over appointment snub

After pledging to form the leanest government in Ghana’s history with just 60 ministers, including deputies and regional ministers, President John Mahama now faces a major dilemma.

With 56 ministers already appointed and only four slots remaining, competition for the final positions has intensified, creating what could be an even bigger challenge than the President anticipated.

As Ghanaians eagerly await the announcement of the final deputy ministers, supporters of high-profile figures such as Isaac Adongo and Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings have questioned why they have not yet been included in the ministerial list.

Amid growing frustration, some Members of Parliament (MPs) who have not been selected have taken to social media to express their discontent.

Queenstar Maame Pokua Sawyerr, the MP for Agona East in the Central Region, appears to have sent a cryptic message directed at the President.

She wrote:

The shoe will be dirty again, and the ‘rag’ will be remembered. #WatchMe

The post, which has generated a flurry of reactions in the comments section, has sparked mixed responses among National Democratic Congress (NDC) loyalists.

Some of these include:

Such selfishness shouldn't be coming from an MP. You are even fortunate to be an MP, WHAT about those who got nothing? Did you enter parliament on your own ticket. This dishonest post should be shown to the president. He should never make the mistake of ever appointing.

Madam this is unnecessary. Such self centeredness should not be encouraged. So who sit for you. MP you are, so??? What of us who have not received anything yet?