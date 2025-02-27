Bolga Central youth reject appointment of Isaac Adongo to Bank of Ghana Board

Constituents of Bolgatanga Central in the Upper East Region have rejected the appointment of their Member of Parliament, Isaac Adongo, to the governing board of the Bank of Ghana.

In a statement dated 26th February, Mr Adongo was confirmed as an economist on the Central Bank’s 12-member board, chaired by Governor Dr Johnson Asiama.

However, in a press conference on the same day, the constituents rejected the appointment, deeming it an insufficient substitute for the President’s failure to nominate him for a ministerial position.

Expressing their utmost disappointment, they recalled a promise made by President John Mahama ahead of the 2024 general election.

They noted that the MP could have best served as Finance Minister or Deputy Finance Minister, describing the appointment as "the last kick of a dying horse" and an attempt to take the people of Bolgatanga Central for granted.

We were promised by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama when he visited the constituency on 14th May 2024 that he would recognise the hard work of Hon. Isaac Adongo with a ministerial appointment.

They alleged:

With the non-inclusion of Hon. Isaac Adongo in the ministerial appointments so far, we are forced to believe that a cabal close to the corridors of power is working against the constituency. But neither Hon. Isaac Adongo nor we, the constituents, are taking this lightly.

The constituents further argued that their lawmaker has contributed significantly to the victory of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 election, particularly during his tenure as the ranking member of the Finance Committee of Parliament.

Hon. Adongo is the hope of the youth in the constituency, and his persistent exclusion means the party will struggle in the constituency going forward. We can no longer contain the pressure, anger, and frustration of the youth. It was Hon. Adongo who exposed the economic shortcomings of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.