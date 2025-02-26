Man with 16 wives, 104 children, and 144 grandchildren shares his life story

"If one wife can make you happy, imagine how happy 16 wives can make you." For many, this may sound like a sarcastic remark, but for one man, it is a way of life.

This is the story of Mzee Ernesto Muinuchi Kapinga, who, at the peak of his married life, had as many as 20 wives. Today, he lives with 16 wives, 104 children, and 144 grandchildren.

Unbelievable, right? Well, this article, based on a video documentary by Afrimax English, delves into his extraordinary journey.

In many African households, the husband is traditionally the primary breadwinner, responsible for supporting his wife and children. Now, imagine being responsible for 16 wives and 104 children—enough to fill an entire school.

Kapinga’s story began with a simple request from his father, who urged him to expand their small clan. He recalled:

My father told me our clan is small. I want you to expand it.

Taking his father’s words to heart, Kapinga wasted no time in fulfilling his wishes, determined to build his own legacy.

While several African nations were fighting for independence in 1961, Ernesto, in the town of Njombe, Tanzania, embarked on his own mission—his first child was born in 1962, marking the beginning of what would later become a vast family empire.

He recalled:

I was a young man then. I had just married my first wife in 1961, and my first child was born in 1962. But my father told me one wife was not enough. He paid the dowry for five of my wives—he wanted to see our family name endure. The rest, I added myself.

Interestingly, Ernesto married sisters, and in a unique situation, he remains married to seven blood sisters, all living together in harmony. One of them shared:

I saw my sister living with him. She was happy. She had food, she had security. And I thought to myself, if my sister is happy, why wouldn’t I be? Seven of us are sisters. We live together and raise our children together.

To maintain peace in his household, each wife has her own room and kitchen. They are responsible for cooking for their own children but come together to eat as a family, avoiding unnecessary competition and jealousy.

For food security, every able member of the family contributes to farming on their land. Additionally, a grand family meeting is held once a year to resolve grievances and establish new rules.

Kapinga stated:

People think I control everything. But the truth is, the women keep this family together. I am only here to guide them.

Although he remembers the names of at least 50 of his children, he admits recalling the rest only when he sees them. Tragically, he has lost over 40 children.

I have lost 40 children—some to illness, others to accidents. But life moves forward. We mourn, we remember, but we keep going.