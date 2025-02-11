Dr Kwaku Oteng responds to rumours of him having seven wives

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Dr Kwaku Oteng has broken his silence on persistent rumours surrounding his personal life, particularly the number of wives he has married over the years.

In a candid interview on Angel FM, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Angel Group of Companies addressed widespread speculations, stating that most of the claims about him were untrue.

I’ve heard so many rumours about my private life, but I chose to remain silent even though I own several media platforms. About 98% of these claims are false, Dr Oteng stated.

He shared an example of a baseless rumour, recalling a time when a blogger alleged that he and his wife were not the biological parents of their daughter while he was mourning the death of his mother.

Dr Oteng also addressed reports suggesting he had married as many as six women. He firmly denied these claims, saying,

People say I have married five or six women. I always ask, ‘When did I marry seven women?’ My wives are only two. That’s the truth.

The businessman recounted how rumours about him often left him both puzzled and hurt. One such instance involved claims that he had run out of money at a public event after spraying cash on his supposed wives.

He noted that despite being approached several times to publicly respond to these allegations, he had chosen to refrain from doing so to avoid escalating matters.

It hurts when people who know nothing about me use media platforms to spread lies and tarnish my image. Many of them do this just to make money, even though these issues have nothing to do with me, he added.

Dr Oteng urged the public to be cautious about believing and spreading false information, especially about individuals they have no personal connections with.

A video of the interview captures the businessman’s detailed response to the ongoing rumours, shedding light on his frustration and commitment to addressing the truth.