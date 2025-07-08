Groundbreaking malaria medicine finally approved for babies

A significant advancement in global health has seen the first malaria treatment specifically formulated for babies and very young children gain approval. This crucial medication is anticipated to be introduced in African nations within weeks, addressing a critical "treatment gap" that has historically put the most vulnerable at risk.

Historically, no malaria drugs were specifically designed for infants. Instead, healthcare providers were compelled to use versions intended for older children, leading to a considerable risk of overdose. This was particularly concerning for babies under 4.5kg (approximately 10lb), whose developing livers process medicines differently, making precise dosing paramount.

The Alarming Toll of Malaria

Malaria remains a devastating disease, claiming approximately 597,000 lives in 2023, the most recent year for which comprehensive figures are available. A staggering three-quarters of these deaths occurred in children under five years old, with almost all fatalities concentrated in Africa. The absence of an appropriately dosed treatment for the youngest patients compounded this grim reality.

A girl in Tanzania receiving the malaria vaccine during the clinical trial

Novartis And MMV Lead Groundbreaking Effort

The new medicine, developed by the pharmaceutical company Novartis, has received approval from Swiss authorities. Novartis intends to roll out this treatment on a largely not-for-profit basis, ensuring accessibility in the regions and countries most affected by malaria.

Vas Narasimhan, Chief Executive of Novartis, highlighted the long-standing commitment to combating malaria, stating: “For more than three decades, we have stayed the course in the fight against malaria, working relentlessly to deliver scientific breakthroughs where they are needed most. Together with our partners, we are proud to have gone further to develop the first clinically proven malaria treatment for newborns and young babies, ensuring even the smallest and most vulnerable can finally receive the care they deserve.”

Coartem Baby: A Collaborative Success Story

The drug, known as Coartem Baby or Riamet Baby, is the result of a collaborative effort between Novartis and the Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV). MMV is a Swiss-based not-for-profit organisation, initially supported by the British, Swiss, and Dutch Governments, alongside the World Bank and the Rockefeller Foundation. Eight African nations also played a vital role in the drug's assessment and trials, and are expected to be among the first to benefit from its availability.

Martin Fitchet, CEO of MMV, underscored the significance of this development: “Malaria is one of the world's deadliest diseases, particularly among children. But with the right resources and focus, it can be eliminated. The approval of Coartem Baby provides a necessary medicine with an optimised dose to treat an otherwise neglected group of patients and offers a valuable addition to the antimalarial toolbox.”

Difference between malaria and typhoid [dailytrust]

Experts Welcome A Major Milestone

Dr. Marvelle Brown, Associate Professor at the University of Hertfordshire’s School of Health, Medicine and Life Sciences, echoed these sentiments, calling it “a major breakthrough in saving the lives of babies and young children.”

She further noted the disproportionate impact of malaria, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, where “over 76% of deaths occur in children under five years old.” Dr. Brown also highlighted the increased vulnerability of “babies born with sickle cell disease, primarily due to a weak immune system.” The not-for-profit approach by Novartis, she added, “can help with reducing inequality in access to healthcare.”

A New Chapter In The Fight Against Malaria