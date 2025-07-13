BREAKING: Former Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari dies in London

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has passed away at the age of 82.

Bashir Ahmad, the President's former Special Assistant on Digital Communications, broke the news in a post on his verified X account on Sunday, July 13, 2025. Ahmad wrote:

The family of the former president has announced the passing on of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, this afternoon in a clinic in London.

He added:

May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus, Amin.

Local media reports suggest Mr Buhari had been ill for several weeks and was receiving treatment at the London hospital where he died.

President Buhari's time in office

President Buhari served as Nigeria's civilian president from 2015 to 2023, after previously leading the country as a military head of state between 1983 and 1985.

Former Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari

The former leader's death marks the end of a significant political career that spanned both military and civilian leadership in Africa's most populous nation.

Further details about burial arrangements are expected to be released by the family in due course, following Islamic rites and traditions.

The news has sent shockwaves across Nigeria and the wider African continent, where Buhari was regarded as a key political figure.