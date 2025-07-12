Presidential jet is a 'flying coffin' - Security analyst warns of national risk

Security analyst, Emmanuel Kotin, has once again sounded the alarm over the deteriorating condition of Ghana’s presidential jet, bluntly describing it as a “flying coffin” and urging the government to treat the situation as a national emergency.

Speaking during an appearance on TV3’s The KeyPoints on July 12, Mr Kotin emphasised the growing safety and security risks associated with the continued use of the Falcon 900EX aircraft.

He stated:

Six years ago, I described it as a flying coffin. That is what it is. Let’s put politics aside; let’s treat this as a national emergency

Presidential Jet in Critical Condition

Mr Kotin’s remarks follow fresh disclosures from Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, who confirmed that the jet is currently grounded due to serious mechanical and structural issues.

A detailed technical report submitted to Parliament earlier this month outlines extensive problems identified during a routine 24-month/1600 flight hour inspection of the aircraft.

According to the report obtained by 3News, technicians discovered the following:

Severe corrosion in both the left-hand and right-hand feeder tanks, as well as the centre wing tanks.

Damage to Engine No. 2’s air intake plug and turbofan, which necessitated complete replacement.

Intermittent electrical faults, including tripping of the starter-generator on Engine No. 2.

Multiple unresolved defects from past flights requiring manufacturer-level repairs.

A Matter Beyond Politics

Emmanuel Kotin, who is also the Executive Director of the African Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies (ACSIS), noted that based on the detailed findings presented by the defence minister, no responsible official would recommend that the president use the current aircraft.

Nobody would advise the president to use the jet

Kotin stressed, calling for a more suitable and secure alternative.

He further argued that as a sovereign nation, Ghana must ensure that its leaders travel in safety and dignity.

He added:

We need a jet befitting our status as a sovereign country

The renewed scrutiny over the presidential jet comes at a time when public debate continues about the cost and necessity of acquiring a new aircraft.

The Falcon 900EX, which has served Ghana for nearly two decades, has faced increasing criticism over its operational reliability and safety standards.