26-year-old Ghanaian woman shot dead in Canada after migrating last year

A shocking incident in downtown Hamilton, Canada, has tragically claimed the life of Belinda Sarkodie, a 26-year-old Ghanaian woman.

Ms. Sarkodie, identified as an innocent bystander, was fatally wounded in a brazen daylight shooting on Friday, 11th July 2025, leaving both local authorities and the Ghanaian community deeply saddened.

According to the Hamilton Police Service, Ms. Sarkodie, who had only recently migrated from Ghana to Canada in 2024, was fatally shot whilst spending time with a friend near the busy intersection of King Street East and James Street North. Police reported receiving multiple 911 calls concerning gunfire around 5:30 p.m., arriving at what they described as a 'chaotic and distressing' scene.

Officers discovered a white male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, who was then taken to hospital with injuries deemed non-life-threatening. Ms. Sarkodie was subsequently found further west along King Street, having sustained a critical gunshot wound. Despite immediate life-saving efforts, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

'Belinda was an innocent bystander, simply going about her day,' stated Detective Sergeant John Obrovac during a press conference on Saturday, 12th July 2025. He added, 'At the time of the incident, she was spending time with a friend in the downtown core.'

Authorities currently believe the male victim may have been the intended target of the attack. 'At this time, we believe the suspect may have known the male victim and targeted him, although the motive has not yet been determined,' Detective Sergeant Obrovac explained. 'There is no information to suggest that the suspect and Belinda Sarkodie were known to each other, or that she was targeted.'

Ms. Sarkodie had been living and working in the Hamilton area since her arrival in Canada. Her brother, residing in Manitoba, is currently her only known immediate family member in the country. Police have confirmed that her next-of-kin in Ghana have been informed of her tragic death.

The suspect, who remains at large, has been described as a white male of medium build with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt featuring a white design on the front and a large ‘V’ on the back, dark socks, dark shoes, and a black medical-style face mask.

Hamilton Police are actively reviewing surveillance footage from the nearby Jackson Square shopping mall and other sources as part of their ongoing investigations. 'Hamilton Police are working diligently to identify and apprehend the person responsible for this senseless act of violence,' the department stated. 'We are committed to using every available resource to bring justice to Belinda and her loved ones.'