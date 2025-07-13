Ghana police nabs 6 in connection with gruesome murder of mason in Volta Region

The Volta Regional Police Command has apprehended six individuals following the horrific murder of Nelson Anyena, a 25-year-old mason. The arrests were made in Blorkorfe and Awakpedome, both areas within Adidome in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

Police investigations have revealed a sinister plot. Mr. Anyena, who had only moved from Wusuta to Mafi-Adidome in December 2024 to live with his wife, was reportedly 'lured into a deadly trap' involving a female accomplice and a fetish priest. A police statement identifies the suspects as Augustina Fiawoyife, believed to have 'enticed the victim under the guise of a romantic encounter', along with Wisdom Hedidor and Courage Bedzo, who are alleged to have carried out the killing itself.

Furthermore, the authorities have named the spiritual leader involved as Noah Gblor, a fetish priest, alongside Yohannes Gblor, a security guard, and John Gblor, a lotto writer, as part of the detained group.

Preliminary findings indicate that on 4th December 2024, Fiawoyife used a phone call to lure Mr. Anyena to a remote location. Once there, Hedidor and Bedzo reportedly strangled him, then handed his body over to the fetish priest in exchange for GH¢7,000. This disturbing crime came to light following thorough police investigations and the subsequent arrests.

A significant development occurred during an exhumation exercise at Noah Gblor’s shrine on 7th July 2025, where investigators uncovered two additional unidentified bodies buried at the same site. Police have confirmed the recovery of these remains, which have been transported to the Police Hospital Mortuary in Accra for autopsy and DNA analysis.

All six suspects are currently in police custody and have been remanded. Their next court appearance is scheduled for 8th August 2025, as investigations are ongoing. Authorities suggest that further arrests are possible as they endeavour to uncover the full extent of the criminal network responsible for this murder.