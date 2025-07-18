Cole Palmer reminds me of myself - Donald Trump compares himself to Chelsea star

US President Donald Trump has sent social media into a frenzy by drawing comparisons between himself and Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer following the Club World Cup final.

The unexpected moment came after Trump presented Palmer with his winner's medal in the United States, where the 22-year-old England star had just delivered a match-winning performance against PSG.

Sharing the moment on Instagram, Trump posted a photo of himself with Palmer during the medal ceremony, accompanied by a caption that quickly went viral.

Drawing parallels between his own career and the young footballer's success, Trump wrote:

He reminds me a lot about myself. Wins everywhere he goes.

Donald Trump's Instagram story

The bold comparison has divided opinion online, with football fans worldwide reacting with everything from amusement to bewilderment at the President's unexpected football commentary.

Cole Palmer shines ahead of new season

Palmer's performance in the final certainly justified the attention. The midfielder scored twice and provided an assist as Chelsea claimed the trophy, earning him the prestigious Golden Ball award for his outstanding display.

Trump's post, featuring the two men smiling together during the presentation ceremony, went viral on social media.

Palmer was bemused that Trump joined Chelsea as they celebrated their Club World Cup win.

For Palmer, who has been building his reputation since moving to Chelsea, the presidential endorsement represents an unexpected career milestone. His creativity, versatility and ability to influence crucial matches have already made him a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge.

The timing couldn't be better for the young midfielder, who is preparing for the upcoming 2025/26 season with his stock continuing to rise.