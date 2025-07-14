Donald Trump booed at Club World Cup final as Chelsea beat PSG 3-0 [Video]

In a dramatic finale to the Club World Cup, U.S. President Donald Trump was met with loud boos from fans as he stepped onto the pitch at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium to present the trophy to Chelsea, who stunned Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with a dominant 3-0 win.

Trump, accompanied by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, joined the medal and trophy presentation ceremony following Chelsea’s emphatic victory.

However, the crowd, largely made up of fans from England and France, voiced their displeasure with the U.S. leader’s presence.

Despite the hostile reception, Trump remained unfazed, standing front and centre during Chelsea’s trophy lift, drawing mixed reactions across social media.

Chelsea's Commanding Performance

Chelsea put on a spectacular display, with Cole Palmer leading the charge.

The England international netted two well-taken goals in the first half before assisting Joao Pedro to seal the third on the brink of halftime.

PSG, aiming to complete a historic treble-turned-quadrupole after winning Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and the UEFA Champions League, struggled to respond.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez made key second-half saves to preserve Chelsea’s clean sheet, and PSG’s frustrations peaked when Joao Neves received a red card for violent conduct late in the match.

Post-Match Chaos and FIFA Investigation

The post-match scenes turned chaotic as PSG coach Luis Enrique was caught on video appearing to slap Chelsea forward Joao Pedro during heated celebrations.

The tension escalated further when PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma appeared to shove the Brazilian striker.

FIFA has since launched an investigation into the incident, citing potential violations of its Disciplinary Code.

Sanctions could include match bans and fines for both Enrique and Donnarumma.