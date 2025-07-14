Wimbledon 2025: Jannik Sinner wins first title, ends Alcaraz’s reign in 4-set thriller

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner claimed his maiden Wimbledon men’s singles crown in stunning fashion, defeating two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in an electrifying final on Centre Court.

After losing the opening set, Sinner mounted a composed comeback, showcasing elite-level shot-making and mental resilience to dethrone the Spanish sensation and secure his fourth Grand Slam title overall.

The victory marks a historic milestone in the Italian’s career, adding Wimbledon to his two Australian Open and one US Open titles.

Sinner started strongly, breaking Alcaraz in the fifth game of the first set to take a 3-2 lead.

But the defending champion responded swiftly, capitalising on a Sinner double fault to swing momentum and claim the opening set 6-4.

Despite memories of his French Open heartbreak—where he squandered a two-set lead and three championship points—Sinner remained composed under pressure.

READ ALSO: Top 15 strongest currencies in Africa in 2025

He broke Alcaraz early in the second set and consolidated his lead with two clinical forehands. His forehand was a standout weapon throughout, rated at an impressive 9.4 compared to the tournament average of 7.3.

Both players held serve steadily in the third set until 4-4, when Sinner pounced on an Alcaraz slip at a crucial break point to go ahead.

He then served out the set with precision and confidence, shifting the match in his favour.

Sinner carried the momentum into the fourth set, breaking again in the third game with back-to-back winners.

Although Alcaraz had a chance to break back at 15-40 late in the set, Sinner held firm, closing out the match in the next service game to seal the biggest win of his career.

Career Milestone and Rivalry Update

The victory makes Sinner the first Italian man to win Wimbledon and improves his Grand Slam record to four major titles. It also marks his second straight Wimbledon win over Alcaraz, despite trailing the head-to-head 5-8.