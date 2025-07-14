In a dramatic end to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final, PSG head coach Luis Enrique was caught on camera striking Chelsea striker Joao Pedro following Chelsea's dominant 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The incident unfolded during post-match celebrations as tensions boiled over between the two sides. Initial television footage showed Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca pulling PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma away from the scene while speaking animatedly, suggesting the goalkeeper may have been involved in igniting the confrontation.

However, additional footage reviewed later revealed a more serious moment: Luis Enrique approached Joao Pedro alongside Donnarumma and appeared to slap the Chelsea forward on the neck, causing Pedro to fall while clutching his face in pain.

The match itself was already heated. PSG’s Joao Neves was shown a red card in the 83rd minute after pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair, while Nuno Mendes received a yellow card in stoppage time for a dangerous challenge on Christopher Nkunku.

Despite PSG’s aggressive play, Chelsea sealed the title thanks to a sensational performance by Cole Palmer, who scored twice and provided the assist for Joao Pedro’s goal — all in the first half.

According to World Soccer Talk, FIFA has opened a formal investigation into the post-match altercation.

The governing body is reviewing video evidence and official match reports to determine whether Luis Enrique and Donnarumma violated FIFA’s Disciplinary Code.

Possible sanctions include multi-game bans and heavy fines.