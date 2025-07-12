Ghana and Ukraine in talks over combat-tested drone technology for security boost - Zelenskyy

Ghana is looking to tap into Ukraine’s cutting-edge drone technology as part of a broader security and development strategy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed following a high-level conversation with Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama on Friday, July 11, 2025.

President Zelenskyy took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the fruitful outcome of their dialogue.

I had a good conversation with the President of Ghana, @JDMahama. We share a mutual interest in developing bilateral cooperation

He stated.

At the heart of the conversation was Ghana's ambition to transform its agro-industrial sector through a robust food logistics hub.

This initiative directly aligns with Ghana’s national development goals aimed at improving food security, minimising post-harvest losses, and becoming a major agricultural processing and distribution centre in West Africa.

As a top producer of key crops like cocoa, cassava, and maize, Ghana continues to grapple with outdated farming practices, inadequate infrastructure, and the impacts of climate change.

A strategic partnership with Ukraine, which has extensive agro-industrial experience, is expected to introduce innovations that could address these systemic challenges.

The idea of establishing a food logistics hub is not new. It was also discussed during the 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos between then-President Nana Akufo-Addo and President Zelenskyy, signifying consistent interest from Ghana.

Drone Technology Partnership with Ukraine

One of the most significant revelations from the recent talks is Ghana's strong interest in Ukrainian drone technology.

Ghana is also interested in our technologies, the production of various types of drones, and the experience Ukraine has gained during this war

President Zelenskyy shared.

Ukraine has become a global leader in drone warfare and technology due to its response to the Russian invasion.

Its "Army of Drones" programme has produced millions of highly efficient unmanned aerial systems (UAS), capable of carrying out long-range missions for surveillance, tactical strikes, and electronic warfare.

Ghana’s interest in this cutting-edge technology underscores a broader national security strategy to modernise border surveillance and defence systems, which is especially crucial amid increasing security threats from extremist groups in the Sahel region and growing incidents of illegal cross-border activity.

Ghana to Invest in Ukrainian Production

President Zelenskyy confirmed Ghana’s financial commitment to Ukraine’s defence production sector. "Ghana is ready to finance our production, and we are ready to help our partners secure their borders," he affirmed.

This statement reflects Ghana’s proactive move to build defensive resilience and technological capability through foreign cooperation.

It also speaks to the urgent need to strengthen its border security, where issues such as trafficking, smuggling, and unregulated migration remain pressing.

Next Steps: Ministerial Talks and Implementation Roadmap

To formalise and advance these areas of cooperation, both leaders have agreed to convene a ministerial-level meeting soon.

A Ukrainian delegation is scheduled to visit Ghana, with expectations high for the talks to produce concrete agreements and a clear implementation timeline.