FIFA Club World Cup: Top earning teams from $1 billion tournament

The new Club World Cup has proved a massive money-spinner for the top teams, with finalists pocketing over $100m for just a month's football.

While teams from other continents received a predetermined fee, which was $15.21m for South America, $9.55m for North and Central America, Asia, and Africa, and $3.58m for Oceania, European clubs received between $12.81m and $38.19m simply for showing there.

The big winners Chelsea walked away with the biggest prize after beating PSG 3-0 to the tournament, earning a whopping $115m that will no doubt help fund their summer transfer spending. Despite losing the final, Paris Saint-Germain still picked up a hefty $107m for their efforts.

Six of the eight highest-earning clubs came from Europe, showing the continent's financial muscle in world football. Real Madrid banked €83m, while Bayern Munich took home €58m. Both Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City earned €52m each for their participation.

Brazil's four teams all performed brilliantly financially, with every club finishing in the top 13 earners. Fluminense led the way with €61m, followed by Palmeiras on €40m. Flamengo collected €28m, while Botafogo earned €27m, which are impressive returns for South American football.

The smaller earners

Not every team struck gold, though. Six clubs received less than €10m for taking part in the tournament. Auckland City from New Zealand got the smallest payout of all, taking home just €4.6m.

That amount was around seven times their overall 2024 revenue of approximately £488,000, according to BBC Sport.

All four African teams also received their fair share of the cake despite exiting at the group stage.

Mamelodi Sundowns topped the African earnings table with $12.6m after putting in the continent's best performance. Al Ahly and Esperance each pocketed $11.6m despite mixed results.

While Wydad Casablanca, the continent’s lowest earner, walked home with $9.6m after a tough group.

FIFA Club World Cup earnings [The Swiss Ramble].

Tournament impact

The massive prize money shows how FIFA's expanded Club World Cup has become a serious earner for participating teams. For a club like Chelsea, the $115m covers 39% of their 2025-26 transfer expenditure, per data sourced from BBC Sport, Transfermkt, Swiss Ramble and FIFA.

The tournament's financial success demonstrates the growing commercial appeal of global club competitions, with European and Brazilian teams dominating both on the pitch and in the prize money stakes.

Looking ahead, these earnings will likely influence how seriously clubs approach future editions of the competition.