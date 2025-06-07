FIFA Club World Cup 2025: All you must know about the $1 billion tournament

Football is about to witness its biggest shake-up in decades. FIFA has reimagined the Club World Cup, transforming it from a brief annual tournament into a month-long spectacular that promises to rival the World Cup itself.

With $1 billion in prize money on offer and 32 of the world's best clubs heading to the United States this summer, this isn't just another tournament, it's FIFA's bold attempt to create a new global football festival.

Here's everything you need to know about this groundbreaking competition.

The Tournament Explained

This is FIFA's ambitious reboot of club football's ultimate prize. The new Club World Cup features 32 teams from across the globe, making it four times bigger than the previous version. It's a complete overhaul that transforms what was once a week-long affair into a month-long festival of football.

The tournament launches in the United States this summer and will be held every four years, much like the World Cup. FIFA hopes this new format will elevate club football to unprecedented heights and give the competition the global prestige it has always promised but never quite delivered.

Why the Big Change?

This new version is designed to feel like a proper international tournament. More teams mean more meaningful matches, better competition, and crucially, more opportunities for clubs from Africa, Asia, and the Americas to make their mark on the world stage.

The Competition Format

The 32 teams are split into eight groups of four, representing all six football confederations: AFC (Asia), CAF (Africa), CONCACAF (North America), CONMEBOL (South America), OFC (Oceania), and UEFA (Europe).

It follows the familiar World Cup format where the top two teams from each group advance to the knockout rounds. From the last 16 onwards, it's sudden death until we crown a champion.

Matches will be played across 12 venues in 11 American cities, including footballing hotbeds like New York, Miami, and Los Angeles. The tournament is expected to attract massive crowds and global television audiences.

The Teams and Groups

Here's how the 32 clubs line up:

Group A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami CF

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle Sounders FC

Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica

Group D: Flamengo, Esperance de Tunis, Chelsea, Los Angeles FC

Group E: River Plate, Urawa Red Diamonds, Monterrey, Internazionale

Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan HD, Mamelodi Sundowns

Group G: Manchester City, Wydad AC, Al Ain, Juventus

Group H: Real Madrid, Al-Hilal, Pachuca, Red Bull Salzburg

The draw has thrown up some mouth-watering clashes. Group G looks particularly tasty with Manchester City and Juventus, while Group H features Real Madrid alongside Saudi Arabian powerhouse Al-Hilal.

What's at Stake?

Beyond bragging rights, there's serious money on the table. FIFA has committed $1 billion to the tournament, with substantial prize money for participating clubs. This isn't just about glory - it's about setting clubs up financially for years to come.

The tournament also offers smaller clubs from emerging football markets a chance to test themselves against Europe's elite on the biggest stage. For many, this represents the opportunity of a lifetime to showcase their talent to a global audience.