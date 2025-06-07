Ghana Premier League final day preview: Here’s what’s at stake

The Ghana Premier League reaches its dramatic climax on Sunday, June 8, with everything still to play for across eight venues. From the title race to relegation battles, this final matchday promises thrills, heartbreak, and history-making moments.

Nations FC hold a slender advantage at the top, leading Gold Stars FC only on goal difference after 33 matches. The title chasers face contrasting challenges that could decide Ghana's champion.

Nations FC versus Heart of Lions looks the trickier fixture. Nations FC have been the season's standout team with 18 wins, 40 goals scored, and just 16 conceded, which is easily the best defensive record. However, they face a Heart of Lions side sitting fourth with 57 points and needing a result to secure continental football.

Meanwhile, Gold Stars FC versus Accra Lions presents what appears a more straightforward task. The Miners sit second with 60 points and boast an impressive home record at Dun's Park - 11 wins from 16 matches. Their opponents, Accra Lions, are fighting for Premier League survival with just 35 points, three above the drop zone.

Top Four Battle Intensifies

Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak versus FC Samartex promises to be an exciting fixture. Hearts sit fifth with 55 points, just two shy of fourth place, and have hit form at the right time with four wins in five matches. They welcome defending champions Samartex, who have never lost away to Hearts since their promotion in 2022.

Relegation Drama

Asante Kotoko vs Legon Cities

The bottom of the table provides its own compelling storylines. Legon Cities are already relegated after a dismal campaign that yielded just 25 points and a league-high 49 goals conceded. They face Dreams FC in what will be their final top-flight match for the foreseeable future.

More intriguingly, Basake Holy Stars travel to face Aduana FC knowing their Premier League status hangs in the balance. Holy Stars have managed just one away win all season and face an Aduana side that has won their last five home matches, keeping four clean sheets in the process.

Key Matchups to Watch

Medeama SC versus Berekum Chelsea pits the league's highest scorers (43 goals) against a Chelsea side enduring a torrid run of four consecutive defeats. Medeama have won their last five home games, scoring 15 times while conceding just twice.

Vision FC versus Asante Kotoko sees the newly-promoted hosts take on Ghana's most successful club. Vision have secured survival through strong home form, collecting 31 of their 42 points at home. Kotoko, sitting third with 58 points, remain unbeaten under interim coach Abdul Karim Zito.

Bechem United versus Young Apostles represents a meeting between two Bono Region sides, with Young Apostles having already secured survival despite being league newcomers.

What's at Stake

Sunday's action will determine not just the championship, but also which teams join the title race qualifiers in continental competition next season. The relegation picture, while largely settled with Legon Cities already down, still has room for final-day drama.

Nations FC need just a point to guarantee their first-ever Premier League title, while Gold Stars must better their rivals' result to claim a historic championship. At the bottom, every point matters as teams fight to avoid joining Legon Cities in the second tier.

With attacking football throughout the season, Medeama leading with 43 goals, followed by Nations FC's 40. Fans can expect an entertaining finale to what has been a captivating campaign.

