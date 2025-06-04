GFA finally breaks silence on Nations FC abandoning game after violent incidents

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has finally issued a statement about the controversial and violent actions that forced Nations FC to abandon their game against Basake Holy Stars on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

In the letter issued on Wednesday, Ghana's football governing body said it is aware of the reported violent incidents that marred the matchday 33 fixture.

In effect, the GFA confirmed that investigations into the matter have commenced. Part of its statement read:

The Association has commenced a thorough investigation into the reported incidents. The GFA wishes to assure all stakeholders, including clubs, players, match officials, supporters, and the general public, that it remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of the game and will deal with all issues arising from this matter expeditiously and decisively.

It concluded:

We urge all parties involved to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigations. Further updates will be provided in due course.

Background on violent clashes and Nations FC's stand

Nations FC have threatened to quit Ghana football entirely after walking off the pitch during the crucial Premier League match, with the club's top official declaring they're "not interested in Ghana football anymore".

The dramatic protest unfolded at the Ampain AAK II Arena during Nations FC's vital clash against Holy Stars. Kassim Mingle's side abandoned the match following what they viewed as a second dodgy penalty decision.

The controversial moment came in the 33rd minute when Holy Stars were awarded their second spot-kick of the afternoon, sparking fury among Nations FC players and staff who felt they were being unfairly treated by match officials.

With just one round of fixtures left in the season, Nations FC desperately needed at least a draw to keep their title dreams alive, deciding to walk off even more significantly.

After the walk-off, the club's Brands Manager, Kennedy Boakye Ansah, didn't hold back when speaking to 3FM about the incident, suggesting the club might pack up completely rather than continue dealing with what they see as poor officiating standards.

He also alleged that they received death threats before they abandoned the game and were told "either we lose the game, or they kill someone".