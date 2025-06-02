‘We are not interested in Ghana football anymore’ - Nations FC hint amid controversy

Nations FC have threatened to quit Ghana football entirely after walking off the pitch during a crucial Premier League match, with the club's top official declaring they're "not interested in Ghana football anymore".

The dramatic protest unfolded at the Ampain AAK II Arena during Nations FC's vital clash against Holy Stars, when Kassim Mingle's side abandoned the match following what they viewed as a second dodgy penalty decision against them.

The controversial moment came in the 33rd minute when Holy Stars were awarded their second spot-kick of the afternoon, sparking fury among Nations FC players and staff who felt they were being unfairly treated by match officials.

With just one round of fixtures left in the season, Nations FC desperately needed at least a draw to keep their title dreams alive, making the decision to walk off even more significant.

The club's Brands Manager, Kennedy Boakye Ansah, didn't hold back when speaking to 3FM about the incident, suggesting the club might pack up completely rather than continue dealing with what they see as poor officiating standards. He said:

Maybe we might disband Nations FC and forget about running football in this country because it's not worth it. Whatever we saw today and what we were subjected to, it's not worth it. We might have to advise ourselves.

Nations FC to file complaint to GFA

The clearly frustrated official went even further, questioning whether investing in Ghanaian football makes any sense given their recent experiences. Boakye Ansah added:

It depends on the report of the match commissioner, but we will file an official complaint to the GFA, and we will see what decision the FA will take. We are not interested in Ghana football anymore. We are tired.