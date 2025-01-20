‘If they continue like this, they will collapse Ghana football’ - Angry Samuel Boadu blasts referees

Berekum Chelsea coach Samuel Boadu has criticised referee Mawuli Klu and his assistants, despite his team securing a 2-1 victory over Medeama in the Ghana Premier League.

The Bibires rounded off the first half of the Premier League season with a hard-fought win at the Golden City Park on Sunday.

Experienced forward Stephen Amankona gave Chelsea the lead just before halftime with a well-taken goal, sending the home side into the break with a 1-0 advantage.

Medeama, however, responded strongly in the second half and equalised in the 89th minute after being awarded a penalty, which Mubarik Yussif confidently converted to make it 1-1.

In a dramatic finish, Chelsea snatched all three points in the ninth minute of added time when Zakaria Fuseini scored the winner, sending the home fans into a frenzy and securing a crucial victory for the hosts.

Although pleased with the result, Boadu was far from happy with the officiating.

He expressed his frustration saying:

I’m satisfied with the three maximum points, but the officiating was really bad. I don’t normally complain about refereeing, but this time around, I’m complaining. The FA can sanction me, I don’t mind. We all talk about the beauty of the game, but how can football be beautiful with this officiating?

Samuel Boadu hits at match officials

The former Accra Hearts of Oak coach also took aim at the referee and his assistants, stating:

I don’t want to know the name of the referee and his assistants, but if they continue to officiate like this, they will collapse Ghana football.

With the win, Berekum Chelsea finished the first half of the season in 10th place, accumulating 22 points.