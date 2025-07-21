UTAG demands urgent action on galamsey, threatens strike over ‘inactions’

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has called out President John Dramani Mahama over what it describes as his administration’s inaction in tackling illegal mining, locally known as galamsey.

According to the association, the government has failed to make any significant strides in addressing the menace over the past six months, despite President Mahama’s earlier commitment to eradicating illegal and irresponsible mining in Ghana ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The President had pledged to take decisive action through signing the “National Pledge Against Illegal and Irresponsible Mining (Galamsey)”.

UTAG expressed its concerns in a statement issued following an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Thursday, 17th July 2025, which reviewed the government’s actions in the past six months with regard to the fight against illegal mining.

The statement acknowledged that while the government has achieved modest gains, the overall situation remains deeply unsatisfactory and calls for urgent, meaningful progress.

UTAG stated:

NEC took note of the instructions issued by the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate certain political actors for their alleged involvement in galamsey and related activities.

While this is commendable, more decisive and coordinated action is needed to eradicate the galamsey menace from the country permanently.

The association further cited the government’s failure to meet the key provisions of the anti-galamsey pact signed prior to the 2024 elections. These commitments include:

An immediate and unambiguous denunciation of galamsey

Immediate action to halt all galamsey operations

Enforcement of the law without fear or favour

Full implementation of anti-galamsey policies

Zero tolerance messaging from political leaders

Fulfilling all related pledges beyond the initial commitment

UTAG is therefore urging President Mahama to act swiftly and honour his promises. The association warned that failure to do so would compel them to resort to constitutionally sanctioned measures, including industrial action.

If concrete steps are not taken promptly, UTAG will not hesitate to activate all constitutionally permitted avenues—including industrial action—to demand the fulfilment of these national commitments.