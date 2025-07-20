President Mahama suspends Cyber Security Authority boss for 2 weeks

President John Dramani Mahama has reportedly suspended the Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Divine Selasi Agbeti, for a period of two (2) weeks over his unauthorised use of a military bodyguard.

According to multiple reports, Mr Agbeti was observed using a military officer as a personal bodyguard during public engagements without the requisite clearance.

The suspension, communicated in a letter dated 15th July and signed by Executive Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama, expressed the presidency’s strong disapproval of the misuse of military personnel, describing it as “inappropriate and embarrassing to the government.”

Government insiders have hinted that further disciplinary measures could follow, pending the outcome of ongoing internal investigations.

Mr Agbeti was appointed Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority in March 2025, succeeding Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, who had led the institution since its inception in 2017.

Meanwhile, the government has announced the immediate withdrawal of military protection for former ministers, businessmen, and other civilians who are not legally entitled to such services.

The directive was outlined in a statement issued by the Minister for Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, on Tuesday, 15th July 2025.

According to Dr Boamah, the decision is in line with the administration’s broader Reset Agenda, which seeks to restore discipline, professionalism, and accountability within the Ghana Armed Forces. He cautioned:

This decision aims to stop the misuse of military personnel for personal gain. Therefore, military personnel found providing unauthorised guard duties or engaging in any other unauthorised activities will face far-reaching consequences.