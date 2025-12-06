Daddy Lumba’s funeral hit by fresh lawsuit over alleged GH¢70K Withdrawal from memorial fund

The immediate relatives of the late Ghanaian music legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, widely celebrated as Daddy Lumba, have initiated a new legal action aimed at halting the burial arrangements planned for 13 December 2025.

According to the suit, which began circulating across social media on 5 December 2025, the complainants, Obaapanin Afia Adomah, Robert Gyamfi (also known as Wofa Yaw Poku), Georgina Gyamfi, Ernestina Fosu and Nana Afia Kobi, allege that the family head has mishandled affairs, attempting to seize control of both the funeral preparations and subsequent rites following the musician’s death.

The plaintiffs contend that the family head, Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu, has intentionally excluded them from significant decisions surrounding the funeral arrangements.

Daddy Lumba

They further assert that Owusu, alongside other individuals, authorised an autopsy on the late artiste without their approval, an act they insist warrants a formal and thorough investigation.

As a result, they have submitted a complaint to the Homicide Division of the Ghana Police Service, calling for a comprehensive inquiry to establish the true circumstances surrounding Daddy Lumba’s death.

Their legal action also names CalBank, claiming that the committee entrusted with handling donations paid into the DL Foundation account during the one-week observance has been dissolved. Prior to the appointment of new signatories, Owusu is alleged to have withdrawn GH¢11,000 from the account.

The plaintiffs add that, on 11 November 2025, Owusu made a further unauthorised withdrawal of GH¢60,000.

Consequently, they are petitioning the court to prevent CalBank from permitting any further withdrawals by the family head from the DL Foundation account.

In addition, they are seeking an interlocutory injunction against Transitions Funeral Home to bar the institution from releasing Daddy Lumba’s remains to Owusu for burial.

A portion of the suit reads: “…stop Transitions Funeral Home from releasing the corpse to Owusu or anyone acting on his behalf until the suit is determined.”