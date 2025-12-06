Advertisement

Daddy Lumba’s funeral hit by fresh lawsuit over alleged GH¢70K Withdrawal from memorial fund

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 17:50 - 06 December 2025
Daddy Lumba
Advertisement

The immediate relatives of the late Ghanaian music legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, widely celebrated as Daddy Lumba, have initiated a new legal action aimed at halting the burial arrangements planned for 13 December 2025.

Advertisement

According to the suit, which began circulating across social media on 5 December 2025, the complainants, Obaapanin Afia Adomah, Robert Gyamfi (also known as Wofa Yaw Poku), Georgina Gyamfi, Ernestina Fosu and Nana Afia Kobi, allege that the family head has mishandled affairs, attempting to seize control of both the funeral preparations and subsequent rites following the musician’s death.

READ MORE: Vic Mensa criticises African nations for harsh anti-gay policies: ‘It’s a colonial mindset’

The plaintiffs contend that the family head, Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu, has intentionally excluded them from significant decisions surrounding the funeral arrangements.

Daddy Lumba
Advertisement

They further assert that Owusu, alongside other individuals, authorised an autopsy on the late artiste without their approval, an act they insist warrants a formal and thorough investigation.

As a result, they have submitted a complaint to the Homicide Division of the Ghana Police Service, calling for a comprehensive inquiry to establish the true circumstances surrounding Daddy Lumba’s death.

READ MORE: Agradaa apologises to Empress Gifty for false statements

Their legal action also names CalBank, claiming that the committee entrusted with handling donations paid into the DL Foundation account during the one-week observance has been dissolved. Prior to the appointment of new signatories, Owusu is alleged to have withdrawn GH¢11,000 from the account.

The plaintiffs add that, on 11 November 2025, Owusu made a further unauthorised withdrawal of GH¢60,000.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Meet the 6 Ghanaian presenter duos whose on-screen magic always works

Consequently, they are petitioning the court to prevent CalBank from permitting any further withdrawals by the family head from the DL Foundation account.

Daddy Lumba

In addition, they are seeking an interlocutory injunction against Transitions Funeral Home to bar the institution from releasing Daddy Lumba’s remains to Owusu for burial.

READ MORE: Selassie Ibrahim shares the interesting reason she can't enter politics

Advertisement

A portion of the suit reads: “…stop Transitions Funeral Home from releasing the corpse to Owusu or anyone acting on his behalf until the suit is determined.”

The family of the late musician is expected to appear before the court on 11 December 2025 for the commencement of the hearing.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Michael Owen slams Mohamed Salah over explosive post-match comments
Sports
08.12.2025
Michael Owen slams Mohamed Salah over explosive post-match comments
Zito remains confident in Kotoko’s title chances despite the setback at Hohoe
Sports
08.12.2025
Zito remains confident in Kotoko’s title chances despite the setback at Hohoe
Benin in turmoil as soldiers declare coup and remove Patrice Talon
News
07.12.2025
Benin in turmoil as soldiers declare coup and remove Patrice Talon
BREAKING : Maame Tiwaa of Yaw Sarpong and Asomafuo reportedly passes away
Entertainment
07.12.2025
BREAKING : Maame Tiwaa of Yaw Sarpong and Asomafuo reportedly passes away
Otto Addo
Sports
07.12.2025
'We can beat anyone' – Otto Addo reacts to 2026 FIFA World Cup draw
Mahama unveils advanced National Signals Bureau Regional Command in Ho
News
07.12.2025
Mahama unveils advanced National Signals Bureau Regional Command in Ho