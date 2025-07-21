Vice President backs Black Queens after historic WAFCON semi-final qualification

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has praised the Black Queens after they reached the Women's Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals for the first time in nine years.

The national women's team secured their place in the last four following a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout victory against Algeria on 19 July, after the match ended goalless in regular and extra time.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang took to Facebook to congratulate the squad and rally public support ahead of their semi-final clash with Morocco. She posted:

A big congratulations to our Black Queens for their remarkable victory over Algeria to secure a spot in the Women's AFCON semi-finals. As they prepare to face Morocco, we salute their resilience and urge them to keep pushing. The whole nation is behind you. The dream is alive.

Black Queens achieve historic feat

Goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan emerged as Ghana's hero, producing two crucial penalty saves to send her team through to the semi-finals.

The match saw Ghana start brightly, with Stella Nyamekye appearing to break the deadlock in the first half. However, her goal was ruled out after a VAR review left the score unchanged.

Ghana dominated the opening period, with Doris Boaduwaa and Chantelle Hlorkah both coming close to opening the scoring against stubborn Algerian resistance.

Coach Kim Lars Björkegren made key changes in the second half, introducing Evelyn Badu for Nyamekye before bringing on Princella Adubea to replace Princess Marfo.

Badu nearly won the match in normal time but failed to convert a clear chance, forcing the encounter into extra time and eventually penalties.