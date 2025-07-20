WAFCON 2024: Black Queens knock out Algeria to book semi-final clash with Morocco

Ghana’s Black Queens booked their place in the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2024 after a nail-biting 4-2 penalty shootout win over Algeria in Berkane, following a goalless draw after extra time.

The quarter-final clash was fiercely contested, with both sides displaying tactical discipline and solid defensive performances across 120 minutes of play.

Ghana appeared to have taken the lead in the first half when Stella Nyamekye scored, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review ruled it offside.

Despite sustained pressure and attacking efforts from Doris Boaduwaa, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, and Evelyn Badu, the Black Queens were repeatedly denied by Algeria’s resolute defence and standout goalkeeper Chloé N’Gazi.

Algeria also had moments of threat, with Ghoutia Karchouni and Marine Dafeur testing Ghana’s defence.

However, Ghanaian goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan delivered a stellar performance, making key saves to keep the game level through regular and extra time.

In the decisive penalty shootout, Cynthia Konlan rose to the occasion, saving attempts from Marine Dafeur and Inès Belloumou.

On the other end, Josephine Bonsu, Boaduwaa, Boye-Hlorkah, and Badu converted their spot-kicks with composure. Algeria managed to score twice through Sofia Guellati and Laura Muller, but Konlan’s brilliance ensured a 4-2 win for Ghana.

With this victory, Ghana advances to the WAFCON 2024 semi-finals, where they will face hosts Morocco, who defeated Mali 3-1 in their quarter-final encounter.