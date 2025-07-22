Sarkodie laments fake gaming platform endorsement video: ‘AI getting out of hand’

Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie has publicly disassociated himself from a circulating video that falsely portrays him endorsing a gaming platform. The video, which has gone viral on social media, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to generate a hyper-realistic likeness of the award-winning musician.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Sarkodie warned fans not to be misled by the AI-generated content.

He wrote:

AI getting out of hand … fake

The clip shows a digitally altered version of Sarkodie supposedly promoting a betting or gaming brand, raising concern among fans who initially believed it to be genuine.

Sarkodie’s swift denial comes amid growing global concerns about the misuse of AI in creating deepfake videos, particularly those involving public figures and celebrities. With technological advancements making it increasingly difficult to distinguish between real and fake content, the rapper’s post serves as a cautionary message about digital misinformation.

The incident highlights the need for stricter regulations and digital literacy to protect public figures from identity manipulation and to prevent the spread of misleading content.

