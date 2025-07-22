#Featuredpost

Kwesi Dain is a Ghanaian singer, rapper and songwriter known for blending hip hop, Afrobeats, hiplife, highlife, and reggae into a sound that’s both modern and deeply rooted in African culture. Since starting his professional journey in 2021, Kwesi has built momentum and made his mark in the global music scene.

In 2023, he released his debut album “Unknown To Be Known”, which topped Africa’s Most Streamed Songs of the Week in March 2023 — a milestone that solidified his presence in the industry.

Kwesi Dain: The genre-bending Ghanaian artist making global waves

With over 10 million streams on Audiomack, Kwesi Dain continues to break boundaries with every release. His music speaks truth, tells stories, and uplifts the soul.