Kevin Taylor makes public appearance as Supreme Court quashes his arrest warrant (video)

The Supreme Court of Ghana has overturned a bench warrant that was previously issued for the arrest of controversial US-based Ghanaian journalist Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor, popularly known as Kevin Taylor.

The Court, in a 4-1 majority decision delivered on Tuesday, 22 July, ruled to set aside the warrant. The decision was reached by a panel comprising Justices Imoro Amadu Tanko (presiding), Senyo Dzamefe, Gbiel Simon Suurbaareh, and Philip Bright Mensah. Justice Ernest Gaewu dissented.

The warrant in question was originally issued on Thursday, 16 January 2020, by Justice Eric Kyei-Baffour, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as a High Court judge at the time.

It followed comments made by Mr Taylor in a Facebook video, in which he alleged that Justice Kyei-Baffour had been promoted to the Court of Appeal for allegedly favouring the government in the trial of five individuals accused of embezzling $4 million from the National Communications Authority (NCA).

In issuing the warrant, Justice Kyei-Baffour described Mr Taylor’s remarks as scandalous, stating:

“As a judge of impeccable integrity and utmost honesty, I find it necessary to invoke the powers vested in me under the constitution to proceed and cite him for contempt.”

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, Kevin Taylor made a rare public appearance at the court premises and was later seen in high spirits as he exited the building. In a post on social media reacting to the verdict, he simply wrote, “The law is the law.”

The decision by the apex court has sparked fresh debate about the boundaries of free speech, press freedom, and the increasing trend of inflammatory commentary within Ghana’s media and political space.

Mr Taylor, who is known for his provocative style and outspoken commentary on national affairs, remains a polarising figure in Ghanaian public discourse.