'You can’t be a Black man and worship a white God' - Rocky Dawuni fumes

Ghanaian music icon and Grammy-nominated artist Rocky Dawuni has delivered a powerful reflection on spirituality, identity, and Black consciousness, urging Africans to adopt a vision of God that mirrors their own cultural roots and ancestral image.

In his view, it is contradictory for Africans to worship a God that does not resemble their own heritage if they believe they are made in God's image.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray on Starr 103.5 FM on Thursday, July 17, 2025, Dawuni shared deep insights into the spiritual experiences that have shaped both his life and music career.

I believe that if God created man in His own image, you can’t be a Black man and worship a white God

He said.

The white man will worship God in the white image. So the sense of elevating the identity of me as a Black man, me as an African, was a very key part of my kind of projection… and then the message aspect of my music.

Dawuni revealed that his spiritual journey began at an early age—long before music became his platform for expression.

Growing up in military barracks, he recalled founding a small church at just seven years old, where he and other children built a place of worship and held Bible readings.

Every night I read the Bible… I actually started a church when I was a kid in the barrack

He recalled.

I was, like, 7 years old… I got all the kids to go and cut palm fronds, and they built the church in the back.

His early religious upbringing continued through catechism classes in the Catholic Church and later evolved into a broader spiritual quest that crossed cultures and continents.

Dawuni described how his music has taken him to revered religious sites around the world, including the Vatican, where he performed during the Journey of the Itineraries of the Soul, as well as visits to Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Well of Souls, and the Wailing Wall.

My music is informed by spirituality

He said.

Spirituality is finding wherever God manifested in God’s diversity. And I try to find God. That’s why when I see everybody, it’s like my brother. I don’t see tribal differences. I don’t see racial differences. I don’t see national differences—because I see God in everybody.