Oleksandr Usyk becomes 2x undisputed heavyweight champion with brutal KO of Dubois

Oleksandr Usyk solidified his place in boxing history on Saturday, July 19, 2025, with a commanding fifth-round knockout of Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium, becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion for the second time in his career.

The 38-year-old Ukrainian, already a former undisputed cruiserweight champion, added the IBF title to his WBA, WBC, and WBO belts, becoming the first boxer in the four-belt era to unify the heavyweight division three times.

Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) delivered a clinical performance in front of a packed crowd of 90,000, outclassing Dubois with his trademark footwork, defensive mastery, and accurate combinations.

From the opening bell, Usyk took control with his southpaw jab and constant movement, making it difficult for the younger Briton to find any rhythm.

According to DAZN News, Usyk had a clean sweep of the first four rounds on the scorecard before ending the bout in the fifth.

The knockout sequence began with a crisp overhand right that dropped Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) for the first time.

Though he beat the count, Dubois looked visibly shaken.

Seizing the opportunity, Usyk unleashed a sharp left hook to the head, sending Dubois down for the second time. Referee Mike Griffin counted, but Dubois couldn’t rise in time, and the fight was waved off.

Usyk fell to his knees in celebration as the Wembley crowd erupted in cheers, acknowledging one of the sport’s greatest champions.

This win also served as redemption for their previous meeting in 2023 in Wroclaw, Poland, where Usyk won by a ninth-round TKO in a controversial bout marred by a disputed low-blow ruling.